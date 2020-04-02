BUTTE - Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement are on the lookout for a suspect who reportedly committed a robbery at a Thriftway store in Butte early Thursday morning.
Butter Undersheriff George Skuletich wrote in a release the suspect entered the store on Harrison Ave. at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday telling the cashier hand over the money.
After the cashier gave him the money, the suspect exited the store, according law enforcement.
Law enforcement describe the suspect as Hispanic, face was painted black, was wearing a black sweatshirt that had 'Las Vegas' printed on the front, a black baseball hat, gray sweatpants and white sneakers.
Law enforcement say where he's headed to and what vehicle he's driving are unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at (406)497-1120 or crime stoppers.