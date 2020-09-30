Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement have found 78-year-old Richard Miller according to an update to their social media.
BUTTE- Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement is asking for help in locating at 78-year-old man last seen on Monday.
Richard Miller was last seen at 2:00 pm on Monday, is around 5 feet 7 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds.
Law enforcement says he may be in a 2020 Chevy truck with temporary Montana license plates, number AAKL9646.
If you see Richard or the vehicle you are asked to call Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement dispatch at 406-497-1120 so they can check his welfare.
