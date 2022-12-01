BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Police Department is looking for a 64-year-old man.
Irl Tanner Lambertson is described as being five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has balding brown hair. He was last seen wearing pajama pants and a blue winter jacket.
According to the police department, Lambertson is possibly suicidal and has a history of PTSD.
At this time, Lambertson’s location is unknown, however, his phone was last pinged north of Montana City Tuesday night.
Lambertson likes the Canyon Ferry Lake and Gates of the Mountain areas. He may be driving a blue 2019 Ram pickup with Montana license 1-62372A.
He is possibly armed with a firearm and if you see Lambertson, you are asked to not approach and to contact law enforcement immediately.
If you have information, you are asked to please contact the Butte Silver-Bow Law Enforcement Department at 406-497-1130.
