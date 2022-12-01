Weather Alert

...A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MST FOR SOUTHEASTERN DEER LODGE AND SILVER BOW COUNTIES... At 436 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Basin to 7 miles southwest of Divide, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar and trained spotter. IMPACT...Dangerous and life-threatening travel conditions are expected to develop rapidly in the warning area. This includes Interstate 90 between mile markers 210 and 229. Locations impacted include... Butte, Silver Bow, Walkerville, Divide, Gregson Hot Springs, Nissler, Ramsay, Janney and Newcomb. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions. && SNOW SQUALL...OBSERVED; SNOW SQUALL IMPACT...SIGNIFICANT

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 11 inches. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, MacDonald Pass, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&