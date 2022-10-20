Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency for Zella Dennis. Zella is a 61 year old white female. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 208 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Zella was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue V-neck t-shirt. Zella was last seen on October 19th at 11:18 AM. Zella is an insulin dependent diabetic without her medication and there is concern for her physical well being. There is no known direction of travel, but Zella has family in Bozeman and Idaho. Zella is traveling in a 2005 Subaru Outback with a small dent in the hood with Montana license plate 168839A. If you have any information on Zella, please contact Butte Silver Bow LEA at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.