BUTTE, Mont. - For the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow, restrictions on various establishments may be rescinded Wednesday, March 24 at 8 a.m.
Butte-Silver Bow's Health Department announced in a press release Monday, that restrictions may be lifted for some businesses due to the positive performance of two metrics: COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population and positivity rate.
Current restrictions include 12:30 a.m. closure times at the establishments – the establishments include restaurants, bars, casinos, distilleries and breweries – 75% capacity limits and the requirement for the Health Department to approve any mass gathering or event involving more than 50 people.
Should the metric regarding cases per 100,000 population reverse to 38 for a week, restrictions would be re-implemented, to 50% capacity, a 10 p.m. closure time and Health Department approval of gatherings involving more than 25 people, according to the health department.
In the release, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department also said appointments are still available on Wednesday for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Butte Civic Center.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said those qualifying for the COVID-19 clinics – Phase 1B+ in the state’s rollout plan – are individuals ages 60 and over and those ages 16 to 59 with certain underlying health conditions. Those conditions include asthma; cystic fibrosis; liver disease; cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Down Syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant; severe obesity, with a body mass index of 40 or greater; sickle cell disease; and Type one and two diabetes mellitus. On a case-by-case basis, medical providers may recommend to the clinic individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-related complications.
Registration for vaccines may be made online at butteciviccenter.com, or by calling the Civic Center Box Office at 406-497-6401. Registration may also occur by walking up to the Box Office in the Civic Center lobby at the following times:
Mondays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tuesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m
Reservations may also continue to be made by calling the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department’s COVID Call Center at 406-497-5008. Those arriving at the Civic Center are required to show identification and a registration/ticket number.
Sullivan said as of Monday, Butte-Silver Bow had administered 16,183 doses, with 5,906 individuals fully vaccinated. Doses per 1,000 population stands at 566.3. More information on vaccine distribution in Butte-Silver Bow and in Montana may be found here online.
The department also announced a fatality related to COVID-19. They said the individual was from the community at large. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 event, the county has seen 82 COVID-related fatalities.
For the week of March 13-19, the Health Department reported 61 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 25 cases from the previous week of March 6-12, when 36 new cases were reported.
Based on those 61 new cases, daily average cases for the week of March 13-19 was nine, up from the previous week’s daily average cases of five. Cases per 100,000 population for the week of March 13-19 was 25, up from 15 per 100,000 the previous week.
You can view the complete Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 data report below: