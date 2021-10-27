Butte-Silver Bow plans to bring more affordable housing to uptown

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&