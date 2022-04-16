Butte-Silver Bow proposes installment of gondola up to famous Our Lady of the Rockies monument

BUTTE, Mont. - If you live in Butte, you know the town's famous Our Lady of the Rockies monument can be seen from just about anywhere on a clear day. But what about an overcast day?
You could always see her up close, but that's easier said than done. Though Butte-Silver Bow is working to change that.
Towering over Butte's eastern ridge at 90 feet tall, Our Lady of the Rockies is a sight to behold. But getting an up-close glimpse can be difficult, as the only way to see the Lady currently is through a bus tour in the summer and early fall.
That's why the idea of installing a gondola or tram up to the monument has been floating around for years. And after Butte-Silver Bow commissioners consulted with SCJ Alliance this week about the feasibility, the idea is fresh in the minds of the county once again.
But of course, the installation would be no small undertaking.
"Even though it's very, very expensive, we're looking at all options," said Ray Ueland a member of the Our Lady of the Rockies committee board. "[We're considering] which type of gondola versus tram, and which would be more cost-effective, not only to build it but for maintenance once it's built. Because of the expense, we're looking at all options, but we're still optimistic."
While Ueland is confident that some sort of transportation system will come to Butte eventually, even starting construction is still years out.
First, the committee and county need to get all the funds in order, and for a project that SCJ Alliance estimates could be just under $30 million, that could mean lots and lots of fundraising.
"We absolutely want to do it, but again, prices could be prohibitive," Ueland said. "We're still looking at different ways to raise money, between selling shares or looking for donations."
If everything does come together as intended, a gondola trip up to the Lady could take less than 15 minutes, a more viable alternative for those looking for a quick trip, as opposed to the current option, a two-and-a-half-hour bus tour.
