Press release from the City-County of Butte-Silver Bow
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) joined the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service, the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), and the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC) to announce assistance for 25 small and rural communities from across the country identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize Main Streets through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities (RERC) program.
“Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said, “I am pleased to announce that Butte-Silver Bow was selected as one of 25 small and rural communities from across the country to receive special planning assistance through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Program (RERC). Butte-Silver Bow and Monte Vista, Colorado were the only communities selected in our region. This program will provide planning to expand our recreational opportunities and work with the businesses that directly and indirectly support the recreation industry. Butte-Silver Bow has an amazing Park and Trail system that continues to expand. The opportunity to work with the EPA and National Forest Service in the planning assistance program will not only enhance local outdoor recreation it will directly benefit our citizens, local businesses, and visitors to our community.”
"Outdoor recreation activities can bring new investment to local economies, encourage people to revitalize existing downtowns and conserve natural resources, and lead to improved quality of life for residents and visitors,” said Vicki Arroyo, EPA Associate Administrator for Policy. “This assistance will help rural areas explore ways that outdoor recreation can strengthen their communities, create jobs, and boost access to the outdoors for everyone.
”“The economic impact of outdoor recreation near our national forests and grasslands is vital to support health and prosperity in rural America,” said Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “Efforts to reinvigorate main streets through the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program is an important step to help communities realize all the benefits that adjacent national forests and grasslands make possible.”
RERC is a planning assistance program jointly administered by the EPA, the USDA Forest Service, NBRC, and ARC that helps rural communities leverage outdoor recreation to revitalize their Main Streets, leading to improved environmental protection and public health outcomes. Communities are encouraged to pursue activities that foster environmentally friendly community development and revitalization through the conservation and sustainable use of public or private forests or other natural resources.
The communities are planning to undertake a variety of revitalization projects which include:
- building new trail systems
- improving access and walkability along Main Streets
- increasing access to outdoor activities for all residents and visitors
- strengthening outdoor recreation businesses
- adapting to the climate impacts that affect coastal resources, wildfires, and winter recreation opportunities
- cleaning up and repurposing vacant buildings
- creating new parks and recreation amenities
A federal planning team will work with each community over the course of four to six months, with a two-day facilitated community workshop as the focal point. Participants will work together to develop strategies and an action plan to grow their local outdoor recreation economies. Some workshops are currently underway. Communities were chosen following a comprehensive interagency review process from a pool of more than 100 applicants.
For more information, please contact Dori Skrukrud at dskrukrud@bsb.mt.gov
