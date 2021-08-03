BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department announced the death of a county resident on Tuesday, due to complications related to COVID-19. This brings the county’s total deaths related to the virus to 87.
The announcement comes in the midst of a spike of COVID-19 cases in Butte-Silver Bow, Montana and in portions of the United States.
Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said 41 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the county since July 27, and 34 of those cases remain active. On Tuesday, officials from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services announced 402 newly confirmed cases statewide.
Sullivan said in a release that one case of the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant has been confirmed in Butte-Silver Bow, and she anticipates that number to grow.
“The Delta variant, which is up to 222% more contagious than the original Alpha of COVID-19, is now a reality,” Sullivan said. “We have been working to get people vaccinated to get ahead of the Delta and other variants, but it appears Delta is getting ahead of our vaccination efforts.”
Sullivan said 58% of Butte-Silver Bow’s eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of mid-day Tuesday, six people were hospitalized at St. James Healthcare with COVID-19, with two individuals in the hospital’s intensive care unit. Of the six individuals – ranging in age from 35 to 70 – only one was vaccinated prior to admission, Sullivan said.
Of the 41 newly confirmed cases since July 27, 24 were not vaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and 14 were fully vaccinated. One individual – under the age of 12 – was not eligible for the vaccine.
“We are seeing breakthrough cases of COVID-19, fully vaccinated individuals becoming ill with the virus,” Sullivan said. “Whether you are vaccinated or not, we are advising that everyone wear a mask in public places to protect yourself and others. We are advising people to get vaccinated. We are sincerely asking for consideration for the collective health and wellness of this entire county.”
Sullivan said the CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker places Butte-Silver Bow in a high rate of virus transmission. The data tracker can be located at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
A variety of COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned as follows:
- Wednesday, Aug. 4, Butte Civic Center, 3-6 p.m. (registration tickets are available at www.butteciviccenter.com, walk-ins are also welcome)
- Thursday, Aug. 5, Vaccine Sweepstakes Event, Butte Civic Center, 1-2:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 5, Back-to-School Clinic for Butte School District No. 1 students ages 12 and up, Naranche Stadium Courtyard, 3-6 p.m. Students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
- Saturday, Aug. 7, Butte Civic Center, noon-4 p.m. (registration tickets are available at www.butteciviccenter.com; walk-ins are also welcome)
Vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.
Sullivan said all students vaccinated at the back-to-school clinic at Naranche Stadium on Thursday will be eligible for a $500 drawing that will be conducted at the end of the clinic. Students need not be present to win. The Extra Sprinkles Ice Cream Truck will also be on hand to distribute a free ice cream treat to all students being vaccinated.
The $525,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes also continues. Five winners of two $10,000 awards and three $5,000 awards are announced weekly, with the next announcement scheduled Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Butte Civic Center. The sweepstakes continues through Sept. 30.
Sullivan said $210,000 has been awarded to 30 individuals since June 24. Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated are automatically entered into the sweepstakes.
As of Tuesday in Butte-Silver Bow, COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population was at 15.51. The county’s most recent positivity rate – or the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 over a given period of time – is 4%.