Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DARRELL WADE SPARKS. DARRELL IS A 66 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, 6 FOOT 1 INCH TALL, AROUND 190 POUNDS, WITH GRAY HAIR AND BROWN EYES. DARRELL WENT TO THE BANK THIS MORNING AND HAS NOT BEEN SEEN SINCE, NOR IS HE ANSWERING HIS PHONE. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS SAFETY. DARRELL MAY BE DRIVING A SILVER 2003 MERCURY SABLE WITH MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 456124B. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON DARRELL SPARKS, PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR CALL 911.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very slick roadways as snow accumulation begins. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&