Butte-Silver Bow Vaccine Sweepstakes Winners announced for week 4

BUTTE, Mont. - The fourth group of weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at the Butte Civic Center.
Winners were Lea Frye and Zach Johnson, who won $10,000, and Aubrey Fleege, Charlie Smith and Tracy Snyder, who won $5,000, according to a release.
The sweepstakes began June 24, and since then, a total of $140,000 has been awarded to 20 people.
Through Sept. 30, $35,000 will be awarded weekly, with a total of $525,000 to be given away to Butte-Silver Bow residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
“That’s as simple as it is – if you’re a resident of Butte-Silver Bow and fully vaccinated, you’re entered,” Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said. “If you’re a Butte-Silver Bow resident who was vaccinated outside of Montana, stop by the Health Department with your vaccination card and photo identification, and we’ll get you entered.”
Sullivan said that several pharmacies in Butte-Silver Bow – Safeway Pharmacy on Massachusetts, Walgreens, CVS, Walmart and the Medical Arts Pharmacy in the RMAP building next to St. James Healthcare – have the COVID-19 vaccine readily available.
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and Southwest Montana Community Health Center also have COVID-19 vaccinations available, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Vaccines will be also available at Thursday’s Music on Main event on North Main Street, from 6-8 p.m., and at Saturday’s Farmer’s Market on Park Street, 10 a.m.- noon.
More information on local vaccination availability can be found at www.vaccines.gov.
As of Monday, 57% of Butte-Silver Bow’s population eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine – those age 12 and older – are fully vaccinated, putting the county at No. 2 in the state for vaccination rate.
Sullivan said she and members of Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command are worried about the coming respiratory season this fall and that a large percentage of people in the county remain unvaccinated and therefore remain vulnerable to the virus.