Butte-Silver Bow welcomes walk-ins at Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic

BUTTE, Mont. – The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department is having trouble filling up appointments for their COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. on April 14.
The Wednesday clinic hours, usually 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., were changed to give younger ages from the region and working adults a better timeframe to get a vaccine.
“We want to make sure we are getting the 16- and 17-year-olds vaccinated as soon as we can so this gives them the opportunity after school to come down with their parents and get their shots, it also is for people that might not get off work until 4 or 5 o’clock and haven’t been able to get to a Wednesday clinic,” Operations Division Director Diane Regan said.
As of Tuesday there were more than 800 open appointments so the clinic will also be allowing walk-ins and appointments for anyone who lives outside Butte-Silver Bow to be vaccinated.
“We had 1,100 vaccines available for tomorrow and about 300 people signed up which sometimes people just wait until the last minute, last week we ended up with about 158 walk-ins and that’s why we decided let’s put the walk-in sign out and just whoever is driving by can just come in,” Regan said.
Health Officer Karen Sullivan said as of Monday, Butte-Silver Bow had administered 25,265 vaccine doses, with 10,642 individuals fully immunized.
Regan said the recent pause on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will not slow down any of their distribution as a majority of their vaccines are Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Those wishing to register for a vaccine may do so here or by calling 406-497-6401 or 406-497-5008.
The most-up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Butte-Silver Bow County can be found here.