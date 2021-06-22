BUTTE, Mont. - With Independence Day on the cusp, firework stands will be up and running from June 24 through July 5. Now, the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department is warning people of the dangers fireworks can bring.
Fire Chief Brian Doherty and Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Zach Osborne remind you to always:
- Have a hose or bucket of water nearby and/or sand when lighting fireworks.
- Light fireworks on a clear flat area away from onlookers, houses and flammable materials far from bushes or trees.
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks.
- Do not allow any running or horseplay while fireworks are being used.
- Light one device at a time.
- Maintain a safe distance after lighting.
- Never ignite devices in a container.
- Never try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
- NEVER make your own fireworks.
- Dowse your fireworks or let them cool before you discard them so they do not start trash fires.
- Use common sense while lighting fireworks and be respectful of your neighbors.
- Keep your children safe and DO NOT let them light fireworks.
- Always use fireworks in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions, and never modify them or hold them in your hand.
Open burning is closed until further notice within Butte-Silver Bow and the surrounding counties of Madison, Jefferson and Beaverhead. Burn permits will not be allowed.