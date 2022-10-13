UPDATE, OCT. 13 AT 8:02 PM:
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has confirmed the suspect was found deceased in the basement of the residence.
Law enforcement will remain on scene overnight and an investigation will continue on Friday morning.
“I’d like to thank Sheriff Leo Dutton of Lewis and Clark County for sending his SWAT team and Bomb Squad to assist in this incident,” Lester said. “The incident did not end the way I had hoped, but I’m thankful all officers involved are safe. Thank you.”
UPDATE, OCT. 13 AT 7:30 PM:
Much of the law enforcement on scene has left as of Thursday evening.
Residents have been cleared to go back to their homes, and barricades on the roads nearby have been taken down.
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester tells Montana Right Now there is no longer a hazard to the public. He has not confirmed the status of the suspect at this time.
Lester will give an official statement on Friday on what has happened.
UPDATE, OCT. 13 AT 12:33 PM:
Our reporter on scene says law enforcement has used smoke bombs to try and end the standoff Thursday.
Gunshots were also heard Thursday morning, however, the situation is still ongoing.
The suspect has also reportedly been contacted by his family at times, Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement tells us.
UPDATE: OCT. 13 AT 8:04 A.M.
The standoff in the 500 block of Aluminum Street in Butte is continuing into Thursday morning.
The standoff has been going on since Wednesday afternoon.
Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said in a release the armed male suspect is still inside the residence.
Law enforcement is continuing negotiations with the suspect.
Lewis and Clark County SWAT is at the scene to assist Butte-Silver Bow County SWAT.
Streets in the area are blocked, and the public is asked to avoid the area.
UPDATE AT 3:55 PM:
A woman has been evacuated from the residence of a standoff in Butte, Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester says.
A man is still reported to be inside and the standoff is still ongoing.
People are still being asked to avoid the area.
BUTTE, Mont. - Law enforcement in Butte are responding to an active shooter standoff situation in uptown Butte.
People are asked to stay clear of the 500 block of Aluminum St.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
