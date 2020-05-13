BUTTE-One local shop is adding some brightness to Uptown Butte with an art project for kids and adults to join in on while social distancing at home.
The tree outside of 5518 Designs in Uptown Butte has been decorated with over 30 brightly colored homemade pom poms.
Cassie Wick, co-owner of 5518 Designs says when things closed down, her shop wanted to give people something to do while social distancing at home.
The Butte community was quick to join in on the project with over 30 pom poms hanging from the tree. Wick says after they posted about the project on social media they even received pom poms from people in Arizona, New Mexico and Washington.
Wick adds someone even wrapped the tree trunk with yarn to add a bit of extra color. She says she hopes the project brings some happiness and energy to Uptown Butte.
"I had someone say they were driving down the street and it caught their eye and just how happy it made them, so really in the end the point of all of this is to get people to really feel at home and to feel happy," said Wick.
She adds if you have some bright yarn laying around the house, they still want more pom poms for the tree.
Currently, the shop is open Friday and Saturday while they finish up some remodeling.