BUTTE-In the Mining City, several businesses have teamed up for an Uptown scavenger hunt for families to do together this Mother's Day weekend.
Cassie Wick, owner of 5518 Designs came up with the idea of a scavenger hunt to get people outside and exploring Uptown Butte.
The scavenger hunt begins at her store and Wick says seven shops are participating in total. The first clue, which is a riddle, is in the window at 5518 Designs. Families must solve that riddle and then they'll get a clue on the next shop to go to.
All the clues are posted on different shop windows to help with social distancing and not crowding in stores.
Wick adds with many things closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the scavenger hunt gives families something to do this Mother's Day weekend.
At the end of the scavenger hunt, you must unscramble a word, submit your answer and then you're entered to win prizes. "This is just a fun way to kind of work your mind and your legs and it's a family scavenger hunt so that families have something to do this Mother's Day weekend," said Wick.
Wick adds the scavenger hunt also gets people exploring different stores in Uptown Butte.
The scavenger hunt began on Thursday and will be going on Uptown until Monday and Wick says on Tuesday there will be a drawing for gift cards and other prizes.