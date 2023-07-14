BUTTE, Mont. - A teen riding an ATV was killed in an accident Wednesday evening.
A-1 Ambulance, Butte Fire Rescue, and Butte Police responded to an accident just off Santa Claus Rd. between Butte and Rocker around 7:20 pm.
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester reports a 15-year-old boy from Butte was trying to climb a hill on an ATV when it overturned and landed on him.
The teen was taken to St. James Healthcare where he died as a result of his injuries.
Butte Police and the Montana Highway Patrol are investigating.
