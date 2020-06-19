BUTTE-After months of being closed, the Butte Rescue Mission Thrift Store is back open with a fresh new look for shoppers.
Shoppers at the store may notice some improvements which include fresh paint, new shelving, new lighting and a bunch of new items up for sale.
Store manager Anika Erickson says clothes have also been moved to the front of the store for easier shopping. She adds with the massive amount of donations they received during the shutdown, they have a bunch of new items for sale in the store.
Safety precautions have also been put into place and masks are available for shoppers along with hand sanitizing stations.
Erickson adds they appreciate the support of the community with all the profits from the store going to helping people in need at the homeless shelter.
"Butte is definitely a place that cares about their people and wants to see their people succeed, it's really awesome to see that through the store and through the Butte Rescue Mission in general," said Erickson.
She says the store is open for business Thursday through Saturday and they are accepting donations. Erickson adds it's easier for staff if people could drop off donations on Tuesday or Wednesdays.
This weekend and next, the store is doing a social media giveaway and if you shop at the store and post online, you can be entered to win a $100 gift-card to the Uptown Cafe.
A winner will be announced on June 30.