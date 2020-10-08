BUTTE - A collegiate-level baseball team, part of The Expedition League, is set to be formed in Butte. The first pitch will be on May 25, 2021, with ample work to do prior.
A lease agreement was signed between Butte-Silver Bow and The Expedition League on Wednesday, which is valid until 2025. The team will play at 3 Legends Stadium and compete against teams in North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Manitoba (Canada).
"We will bring a lot of people into the community to experience Butte," said Expedition League president Steve Wagner. "We're here and we're very very excited about it."
3 Legends Stadium has remained well-maintained and will see additional seating and amenities before the first season begins. A children's play area and V.I.P. seating area are anticipated.
Chief Executive Dave Palmer joined parks and recreation director J.P. Gallagher in welcoming expedition league officials this morning.
"Our citizens are known for supporting its athletes and this league will be no exception," Palmer said. "I look forward to making new memories attending games with our families for years to come."
Players, coaches and interns will need homes during the baseball season, and The Expedition League is asking the Butte community to become host families. All host families receive free season tickets.
If interested in becoming a host family, e-mail Dane Wagner at dane@theexpeditionleague.com.
The name of the team will be left to the Butte community. To submit a team name idea, visit The Expedition League.