BUTTE, Mont. – The 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24, is a biannual event to rid homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

In Butte, the Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement will collect unused prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall.

In addition to DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day on April 24, prescription drugs can be disposed of any day throughout the year at any of the 11,000 authorized collectors.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue as medicines that languish in homes are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses from these drugs.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

You can find more information on collection sites here.

