BUTTE, Mont. – The 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 24, is a biannual event to rid homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
In Butte, the Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement will collect unused prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butte Plaza Mall.
In addition to DEA’s National Drug Take Back Day on April 24, prescription drugs can be disposed of any day throughout the year at any of the 11,000 authorized collectors.