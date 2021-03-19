BUTTE, Mont. – Butte-Silver Bow County health officials are softening COVID-19 restrictions on businesses Friday, March 19, but bars are saying the damage is done for one of their biggest weeks.
Restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos may have up to 75% capacity by Friday at 8 a.m., up from the 50% capacity limit established in December 2020.
“I think if they were going to ease up on these restrictions it should have been before St. Patrick’s Day,” Selina Pankovich, owner of the M&M said. “I can’t really say it had a real negative impact overall, but I think people thought it wasn’t going to be as fun of a day because there’s these restrictions on capacity so maybe they thought they weren’t going to get into a location.”
Butte-Sliver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said the timing was to limit any possible COVID-19 spread.
“It was very deliberate, we did not think that it would be appropriate to ease the restrictions effective March 17, that’s just not the message we wanted to send, and we felt business owners and operators would be able to take advantage of this weekend,” Sullivan said.
Pankovich said they over ordered for the uncertain St. Patrick’s Day celebrations by a few cases and hope to get rid of the leftovers this weekend with the new rules.
The lightening of restrictions is due to continual positive performance on metrics established by the county health department and over 50% of those eligible under Phase 1B plus receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The new health rules include gatherings over 50 that have to be planned out and submitted to the health department for approval.
The two main metrics looked at include the county's COVID-19 positivity rate and the amount of COVID-19 cases per 100,000.
Sullivan said the positivity rate is 4.4% as of Monday and as of Tuesday, cases per 100,000 is 16. Butte-Silver Bow County Health Officer Karen Sullivan said health jurisdictions should remain under 10% positivity rate and under 25 cases per 100,000.
According to Sullivan, it is likely restrictions will be fully removed by Wednesday, March 24, if the county's positivity rate and cases per 100,000 last through Tuesday, March 23.
However, face covering requirements will still remain in place after the possible removal of COVID-19 restrictions.
County health officials ask the public to continue to washing hands regularly, maintain social distancing, wear face coverings and get vaccinated as soon as they can.
The latest up-to-date information on COVID-19 in Butte-Silver Bow County can be found here.