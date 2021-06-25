BUTTE, Mont. – After four decades of proud Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement service, Undersheriff George Skuletich took his last radio call.
The retirement ceremony was held outside of the Butte Silver-Bow Law Enforcement Department at 1 p.m. right next to one of Skuletich's biggest achievements, the Butte Fallen Officers Memorial.
"We worked hard to get the donations and make it happen... I take pride in it for sure," Skuletich said.
Most people in Butte have seen his face on the news explaining an incident or giving public safety advice, but many know him as the hometown hero.
Skuletich graduated from Butte High School in 1974 and joined the force in 1981 with a goal that still stands true for him today of serving others.
“You come on the job for a reason and that’s to help people, I try not to lose that focus, it’s not about the arrests, it’s not about how many reports or what you’ve done, it’s all about helping the people," Skuletich said.
It wouldn't take long for him to climb the ranks from sergeant, to lieutenant, to captain and even graduating from the FBI National academy in 1992.
Through the years he also had the privilege to be a part of Butte's first SWAT team and helped manage the first ever D.A.R.E program in Montana.
In 2013, Sheriff Ed Lester promoted Skuletich as his undersheriff and right-hand man. Now with time winding down, Lester said it won't be easy to replace his most reliable friend.
“There’s not a lot of people anymore that you can count on every single time, that they’ll do the right thing and they’ll be there in the worst of times and the best of times and that’s you know... I’m getting a little emotional but that’s me and that’s the truth,” Lester said.
Skuletich said he wanted to thank the community and everyone he has met along his journey, but mostly his wife and looks forward to golfing and traveling for his next journey in life.