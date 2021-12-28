Butte volunteer organization 'Snow Buddies' shovels sidewalks for physically unable

BUTTE, Mont. -- People in the Mining City who are worried that they won't have the means to clear their sidewalks of snow have some help.
Now in its second year, Snow Buddies is an organization formed through the Montana Independent Living Project. It's a volunteer effort that promotes neighborliness and community-building through shoveling snow.
According to Butte-Silver Bow County laws, all residents must clear the snow off the sidewalks outside their properties. Snow Buddies provides help to anyone who is physically unable to do so, or can't for time or monetary reasons.
"This is just a good reason to walk outside in the morning and go, 'OK, who's been able to shovel, and who hasn't?'," said Cassie Wick, an independent living specialist at the Montana Independent Living Project and organizer of Snow Buddies. "If someone repeatedly can't shovel, that might be for reason. It might be worth checking in on them and saying, 'Hey, is there anything I can do to help you?' And that builds such a strong neighborhood and a better community."
Wick says about 15 or so volunteers have helped shovel sidewalks this winter, but with at least two more months of snowy weather to go, they're still looking for plenty more to lend a hand.
"If we get more people that are spread out across the community, then we can match neighbors more effectively," Wick said. "Shoveling one sidewalk is something that people can do on their way to work or on their way home, and it really does feel good to help."
If you're interested in helping a neighbor by shoveling their sidewalk, or if you're that neighbor who needs help, Snow Buddies is accepting applications on their website. Visit https://buttemutualaid.org/snow-buddies.php to learn more information or apply to get help or give help.