BUTTE-Thursday was a perfect day to cool off in a lazy river or race down a water slide with friends and in Butte dozens of people did exactly that at Ridge Waters Water Park.
This week was an exciting week for Butte as Ridge Waters opened back up on Monday and on Thursday staff started to allow more guests into the park.
The giant water slides are back open at the park and Butte resident Stacey Butler and her five children got to the park two hours early on Thursday to ensure they were first on the slides. Butler says they were unable to get into the park on Wednesday because it reached capacity.
"We weren't able to get in, so today I decided to just come sit in the sunshine with our chairs and our picnic and be outdoors and wait," said Butler.
Starting on Thursday, 100 people were allowed into the park in two, three hour shifts. That is why dozens of people waited outside to get in, all excited to be back at the park.
Each person is required to wear a mask inside the building and had their temperatures checked. Everyone with a temperature under 100 degrees is allowed inside the water park.
Masks are not required in the pool or outside and with the size of the park, staff say social distancing isn't a problem.
"We have such a large area we realized that we could expand a little bit and we went to the health department, and they allowed us to expand to 100," said Parks and Rec. Director J.P. Gallagher.
The pool is open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with an hour for sanitation between shifts.
Gallagher says he recommends getting to the park early before it opens to ensure that it doesn't fill up.
"It's been challenging times but I think my staff has done a fantastic job of trying to make this as safe as possible, so we hope people come out and enjoy," said Gallagher.
The park will be open for daily lap swimming and therapeutic exercises from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting on Monday July 20.