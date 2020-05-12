BUTTE-During phase two of Montana's road to reopening, Governor Steve Bullock has said he will allow public pools to reopen at a smaller capacity, which is great news for Butte where residents are already looking forward to season three of Ridge Waters Water Park.
The playground and golf course opened back up at Stodden Park and county officials say they're waiting on the health department and the state to know if they can open the water park this summer.
Parks and Rec. staff were hard at work on Tuesday spraying and sanitizing the pool at Ridge Waters. Parks and Rec. Director J.P. Gallagher says an opening date is still up in the air right now but they're hopeful to reopen on Memorial Day weekend or the first week in June.
"Everything is dependent on where we go in our phases and that's kind of what we're working with, we believe that we're possibly going to be opening up right on time," said Gallagher.
He adds, the Parks and Rec. Department is working on a plan to reopen the water park with the possibility of letting people visit in three or four hour sessions. The park would close between each session to sanitize and Gallagher adds they're still working on the number of people that would be allowed in at a time.
"We have to make a plan once the public does get here, how we will socially distance keeping six feet apart, family units they can be together but everyone else has to be six feet apart," said Gallagher.
He adds the park uses a UV system along with chlorine to kill germs and keep people as safe as possible. Gallagher says they're excited for season three at the water park and are hoping to get the green light from the state and health department in the next couple of weeks.
"We're crossing our fingers that we don't regress and that we just keep moving forward and we're able to open up things for people to recreate in the summer," said Gallagher.
The Parks and Rec. Department also wants to remind the public that pavilions are not available to rent or reserve for parties and gatherings right now.