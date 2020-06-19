BUTTE-In the Mining, there is some disappointing news for kids and families this weekend, the opening day of Ridge Waters Water Park has been pushed back due to issues with the pool's pipes.
The water park was set to open Friday, just in time for Father's Day weekend. General Manager of Ridge Waters Mark Fisher says a warranty issue with the pipes in the deep end of the pool was discovered.
He says the pipes were damaged underground which caused the pool not to hold water.
He adds the Parks and Rec. Department had a meeting with all the parties involved in the building of the pool and they want to begin fixing the issue on Monday.
Fisher adds they hope to be up and running for the public in the near future. He says, the Parks and Rec. Department wants to stress the repairs will be no extra cost to the tax payers in Butte.
He asks the public to be patient with them as they work as quickly as they can to fix the issue. "We're all working together to make this as quick as possible, to figure out the problem, find the solution and get it up and going, so people can enjoy the water park," said Fisher.
Fisher adds they don't want to give an exact opening date at this time but they'll tale the extra time to better train their staff and to sanitize the pool even more.
The Parks and Rec. Department says they hope to open the wading pool at Chester Steele Park and the splash pad at Clark's Park on Monday.