BUTTE-The county announced exciting news in the Mining City on Friday, after being pushed back two times, Ridge Waters Water Park in Butte is finally set to open on Monday.
A broken pipe has been fixed at Ridge Waters which caused the water parks opening day to be pushed back a second time. Now, on Monday morning, the beloved park will open for season three.
Ridge Waters will be limited to 50 patrons at a time during three sessions.
The three sessions will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.. The county says patrons will only be allowed admission for one session per day.
The county says they will continue to update the public about restrictions that will be in place at the facility throughout the pandemic.