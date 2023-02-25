BUTTE, Mont. – A Butte woman has had a lot of trouble with having items stolen from her vehicle, and recently she had two necklaces taken that are extremely important to her.
Two necklaces that were given to her by her daughters have both been taken, but that is not the worst part of it. One of the necklaces contains the ashes of Abad's other daughter who passed away in 2019.
This daughter was her traveling buddy and they were in the process of completing bucket list items when she had passed.
She kept the ashes in the necklace to continue traveling with her daughter.
Abad is asking for the return of her possessions or if anyone has information to please contact the Butte Police Department.
