Butte youth softball league fundraising to renovate playing fields

BUTTE, Mont. - At 28 degrees and windy in late December, it's a little too early to get out that ball and mitt for some good old-fashioned softball. The Ed and Helen Austin softball fields are far too snowy to play on... but the conditions underneath aren't much better. And with the 2023 season just a couple warm months away, the Copper City Softball league is asking for help to turn their fields of disaster into fields of dreams.
"Currently the fields are extremely rough," said Copper City Softball board member Melissa Johnson. "They do not hold water at all, so on rainy days, we have to cancel games."
"The ball bounces terribly on the field, so it's not great for the girls," Johnson continued. "They're all kind of afraid or nervous to slide."
Aside from a shiny new scoreboard, the amenities at the Ed and Helen Austin softball fields are out of date. From dirt that's too rough to slide on, to rusted-out bleachers and dugouts, these softball diamonds are in need on a good polishing.
That's why the youth league that calls these fields home is looking to raise up to $50,000 in renovations. In partnering with Water & Environmental Technologies (WET) and the Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation department, Copper City Softball is hoping to have their fields looking like new for opening day on May 1.
"If you come down to these field any night Monday through Thursday in May, you'll see how excited these little girls and their parents are," Copper City Softball president Kate McGree said. "We have some little girls playing in their princess dresses, up to 13-year-olds playing a pretty competitive game of softball."
And if recent history is any indication, diamonds are in in the Mining City--from the addition of MHSA-sponsored baseball, to the Butte Miners' legion ball championship, to the growth of Copper City Softball (up from 100 girls and 12 teams in its inaugural season of 2017, to 260 girls and 27 teams in 2022).
And if those numbers don't sell it, just hear it from the girls themselves.
"I think what softball means to me is making memories," said former Copper City Softball All-Star Kendallyn Schad. "The relationships you build with your coaches and teammates, you will have forever."
"I've been playing since day one," Schad continued. "I hope girls will play for many years to come."
If you've still got a pinch of that holiday giving spirit, you can donate on the Copper City Softball website. That's also the link to know if you want to play softball, as registration opens on Jan. 9.
