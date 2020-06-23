BUTTE-The annual Alley Rally, which helps to keep the city clean with a free dump site during the spring and summer yard work seasons has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Butte-Silver Bow County had set up temporary tree disposal sites near the Butte Civic Center parking lot and the parking lot located on the corner of Platinum and Excelsior streets. However, county officials say those sites are now closed.
Residents are asked to bring their branches, yard clippings and garbage to the Butte-Silver Bow Landfill on East Browns Gulch Road.
The county says the Alley Rally was canceled as a safety precaution for citizens and city employees due to the coronavirus.
However, the county adds if neighborhoods would like to do a cleanup of their properties, the Community Enrichment Department will provide a dumpster for neighborhoods to share at no cost. For more information on the dumpster you're asked to call the Community Enrichment Department at 406-497-6526.
The county landfill is open seven days a week to the public.