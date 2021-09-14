Butte's Bert Mooney Airport performs emergency training exercise

BUTTE, Mont. -- When you think of airports in Montana, Bozeman-Yellowstone International is probably the first one that comes to mind. But Bert Mooney Airport in Butte is hoping to grow into a more viable flight option for Mining City residents, and part of that growth comes with passing emergency training.
From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Bert Mooney Airport held its FAA-required training. The exercise centered around the scenario of a wreck upon take-off and required a full team effort to successfully complete--first responders for taking care of patients, the fire department for putting out fires, and other contributions from the sheriff's office, search and rescue, and Silver-Bow County's Office of Emergency Management.
On top of it all, good communication between the moving parts is vital.
"We do three of these a year, and the first problem is always communication," said Dan Dennehy, the director of the county's Office of Emergency Management. "So far, I think the communications have gone fairly well, and I think that's because of the new technology that we invested in."
Dennehy says that improvement in communication is what helped this training exercise go so smoothly.
"We've been working on this and planning for it the last couple months," Dennehy said. "We had a great response. I think we saw how professional our first responders are."
Dennehy says this training will also help the airport for its expansion plans, as Bert Mooney will be adding a flight to Denver in January 2022. The airport's only current destination is in Salt Lake City.