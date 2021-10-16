Butte's infamous blue façade to be removed

BUTTE, Mont. -- An often-beloved, often-hated building façade in Uptown Butte is getting a makeover.
If you look through all of Uptown Butte, you'll find many buildings made of brick with a classic look, reminiscent of the city's industrial glory days in the early 1900s. You'll also see a big blue wall--but not for much longer.
Demolition began on the old NorthWestern Energy Building on Broadway Street earlier this week, as construction workers remove the enormous blue façade that the building has worn for years.
The complex has long been vacant but was recently purchased by Hamilton-based production company Montana Studios.
CEO Steve Grover hopes that a more classic look to the building's exterior will attract more filmmakers to the Mining City.
"The reason a lot of productions look at Butte is because it's very unique with its historic façades there," Grover said. "And unfortunately, NorthWestern Energy kind of sits in the middle of a great block with other great façades. We really think bringing the historic façade back, even from an overall development standpoint, will make the buildings more attractive."
Additionally, Grover wanted to acknowledge his appreciation for funding from the Urban Revitalization Agency and SARTA that is allowing this redesign to happen.
As for when we'll see the new façade? Not until next year. Demolition will continue through the next eight weeks, while the restoration designing process will take place over the winter. Grover hopes that the new façade will be finished by the end of summer 2022.