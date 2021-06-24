Butte's Music on Main moves up one block starting summer festivities

BUTTE, Mont. – The annual Music on Main event in Uptown Butte will go on thanks to the determination of M&M Bar and Cafe owner Selina Pankovich despite the loss of her iconic business.
The Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners approved Pankovich's request for a street closure moving the Music on Main event one block north between Granite and Broadway streets on Thursday nights starting June 24 through Aug. 26 with set-up and take-down from 3 to 11 p.m. and the actaul event from 6 to 9 p.m.
Pankovich said she has had two outlets when it comes to taking her mind off of the tragic loss of the M&M: Taking care of a stray cat she found on her door step a few days after her business burned down and organizing the annual Music on Main event to bring the community back together.
“The support that the community has shown me, I felt like it was my way to give back by bringing all the local bands, giving them an opportunity to play because everybody’s been shut down,” Pankovich said.
The first night on June 24 will be known as "Long Live the M&M" night with the Ken Rich Band playing live music.
“What’s important to me is the fact that these people have come together and that they are supporting me and I know there will be a new M&M... it’s still going to take some small miracles but we’ll get there,” Pankovich said.
There will be $5 in food coupons for the first 50 kids ages 12 and under.
Zero to Five will be organizing the kid's events and there will be a foam machine every week so be sure to bring a towel!
There will be a stage, bar, food and desert trucks set up along the Main Street block in Uptown. You can also stop by the neighboring businesses who were kind enough to allow the blockage of the street for the event.
Seating is limited so it's recommended that you bring a lawn chair, but no pets, coolers or backpacks will be permitted.
More information on the Music on Main event can be found here.