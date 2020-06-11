BUTTE-After months of anticipation, Butte’s new movie theater, Golden Ticket Cinemas, will open its doors to the public for the first time on Friday.
The company had originally planned for their grand opening back in March before the coronavirus pandemic closed down Butte-Silver Bow County.
However, General Manager of the Butte location Noah Rubin says they used the extra time to paint the lobby, put down new carpet and implement cleaning and social distancing precautions ahead of the grand opening.
Rubin adds they're not done yet with renovations and plan to add reclining seats, an expanded food menu and improve the lobby.
Rubin says they received approval from the health department to open and about half the seats in their auditoriums will be tapped off, there will be an hour between shows for sanitizing the theater and sanitizing stations will be all over the theater.
There will also be a variety of new and old movie favorites playing on Friday, including Trolls World Tour, Jurassic Park and Sonic the Hedgehog.
Rubin says they've received positive feedback and excitement from the Butte community. "We've had hundreds of people really excited about our opening and I think they just want to get back out and do something and we're one of the only entertainment venues in town," said Rubin.
All tickets at the theater for the rest of the month of June will be $5 says Rubin. He adds tickets and food can be purchased online ahead of time to help cut down on crowds in the lobby.
Doors will open on Friday at 10:30 a.m. and the first showing will be at 11 a.m..