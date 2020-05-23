BUTTE-On Friday, Butte-Silver Bow County officially announced that Ridge Waters Water Park will open for the season on June 11.
This summer is season 3 of the water park and Parks and Recreation Director J.P. Gallagher says the water park will open under strict hygiene and social distancing guidelines.
Attendance at the water park will also be limited to 250 people at a time. Gallagher says his staff, including lifeguards will continuously monitor patrons to ensure the guidelines are followed.
He adds the pool will be open in three daily shifts from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for lap swimming, and the full park will open in sessions from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.. Gallagher says there will be an hour between every shift to sanitize the park for the next guests.
He adds they're excited to finally have an open date set for the water park. "This is just a great opportunity for people to come and we ask them to practice safe social distancing themselves, we're going to train everybody but it's going to take the public to really work together to make sure we stay safe," said Gallagher.
The park will open on June 11 at noon for the full water park and Gallagher says season passes for the park are available at the Highlands Golf Course clubhouse.