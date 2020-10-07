BUTTE - The presidential debates have dominated national headlines, but tomorrow's chief executive debate may hit closer to home for Butte-Silver Bow residents.
Candidates Dave Palmer (incumbent) and J.P. Gallagher will discuss their views on the future of Butte-Silver Bow tomorrow at 5 p.m.. The public is not allowed to attend the event, but are invited to watch or listen remotely.
Where to watch/listen:
Live Stream: www.butteamericaradio.org/stream
Radio: 102.5 FM (Butte)
Palmer is seeking his second term as chief executive. He has spent most of his life in Butte and is an Army veteran.
"One of the top priorities of course, is to continue to attract business and expand the tax base," said Palmer. "So that we have more revenue, we can do more work and fix more roads and continue to improve our community..."
J.P. Gallagher, current parks and recreation director, is seeking his first term as chief executive and said he thinks he has proven to be impactful in the Butte community.
Gallagher is a Navy veteran and a former teacher and principal in Butte. He is also a graduate of Montana-Western in Dillon.
"The number one reason why I'm running is I think I can make a difference for our community...I think I've proven that in the position that I'm in," Gallagher said.
Both candidates told ABC FOX Montana that economic growth and diversification are key points of their campaigns.