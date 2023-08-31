BUTTE, Mont. - One car owner in Butte is asking for help after their car was vandalized and spray painted with racist messages late Sunday night.
The owner said the vandalism occurred around 11:50 p.m. They heard smashing noises but did not make it outside their home in time to see what was happening until it was too late. The car was left with a smashed windshield, windows and lights.
In Montana, a crime is considered a hate crime when it’s committed because of a person’s race, creed, religion, color, national origin or involvement in civil or human rights activities. Vandalism is included underneath that definition.
Now the car owner is asking for neighbors in the Dewey Boulevard, Hill Avenue and Schley Avenue area to check their security cameras if they have them to see if they caught anything. They believe the people responsible were in a white SUV.
If you have security footage that might show something, the owner is asking that it be turned in to the police.
NonStop Local has reached out to the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department for more details on this case and is waiting to hear back. More details can be found here as this story develops.
