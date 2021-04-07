BUTTE, Mont. - Montana Tech’s mascot, Charlie Oredigger got his vaccine for COVID-19 Wednesday.
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department says the Unified Health Command COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Butte are successful because of community, and a large part of the community is the Montana Technological University.
“Montana Tech has consistently supplied volunteers for this massive effort, and Montana Tech nursing students have obtained on-the-ground clinical experience,” the health department said. “Here, a nursing student vaccinates Montana Tech's Charlie Oredigger.”
According to the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, Butte-Silver Bow's Unified Health Command COVID-19 vaccination clinics had administered 21,976 doses, with 9,376 individuals fully immunized. Doses per 1,000 population stands at 769.0.
Clinics for the COVID-19 vaccines are being held for Butte-Silver Bow residents at the Butte Civic Center.
The Butte Civic Center website at this time says the clinic on April 7 is now open to walk-ins, however, if you can’t make it you can schedule an appointment for the April 14 clinic.
The clinic will be from 12:00 pm to 5:30 pm and to reserve an appointment you can sign up online here or over the phone by calling 497-6401 or 497-5008.