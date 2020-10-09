BUTTE - Chief executive candidates Dave Palmer and J.P. Gallagher discussed how they plan to control position in Butte-Silver Bow Thursday night in a cordial debate streamed by Butte America Radio.
Economic diversification and fairness were key points for both candidates. J.P. Gallagher, challenging incumbent Dave Palmer, said it is important the chief executive role is perceived as a role of leadership.
"It's the position people look at...as 'who is the person in charge'," Gallagher said. "The community, the workers of Butte-Silver Bow and the tax payers look at you for direction, and want to know the decisions that are being made."
Gallagher also said his goal is to improve communication with workers and tax payers, because the community is not well-informed about the government.
Seeking his first term as chief executive, Gallagher is the current Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation director. He also spent time as an educator and principal in Butte, after serving in the U.S. Navy.
Palmer, the incumbent chief executive, highlighted the importance of equality and fairness in Butte, one of the largest union cities in Montana. He said he has done a good job doing so, and will continue to improve.
"Here in Butte we have 20 different bargaining units...trying to be fair across the board and fair to non-union folks too is difficult...but over the last four years we have done a good job at that and there is always room for improvement."
Palmer also countered Gallagher's call for better communication, citing the new newsletter sent out by his office and hiring of a public information officer. Palmer, a U.S. Army veteran, said he prides himself on his open office.
Voters have until November 2 to register to vote in-person at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse in uptown. Full audio from the debate can be heard here.
Blake Fussell
