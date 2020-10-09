Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY... * AFFECTED AREA: FIRE ZONE 110 (DEERLODGE/WEST BEAVERHEAD). FIRE ZONE 111 (EAST BEAVERHEAD). * IMPACTS: STRONG SOUTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY WILL SUPPORT EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR DESPITE THE INCREASING CLOUD COVER SATURDAY. * WINDS: WIDESPREAD WINDS OVER 20 MPH WITH GUSTS OVER 40 MPH. SOME AREAS, ESPECIALLY AT HIGH ELEVATIONS, WILL SEE STRONGER WINDS. * MINIMUM HUMIDITIES: HUMIDITY WILL START LOW FOR THE DAY AND REACH ITS MINIMUM EARLY IN THE AFTERNOON. AFTER 3 PM, THE HUMIDITY WILL BE INCREASING WITH THE WINDS. THE MINIMUM HUMIDITY IS EXPECTED TO BE NEAR OR BELOW 20 PERCENT ACROSS MOST OF THE ZONE. * THERE WILL BE A CRITICAL PERIOD OF SEVERAL HOURS IN THE AFTERNOON WHERE THE STRONG WINDS AND INCREASING HUMIDITY WILL BE COMPETING FOR DOMINANCE IN THE FIRE ENVIRONMENT. THE HUMIDITY IS EXPECTED TO WIN OUT AND END THE CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN THE EVENING. &&

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. GUSTS NEAR 50 MPH ARE POSSIBLE BRIEFLY WITH THE PASSAGE OF THE COLD FRONT. * MACDONALD PASS...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 50 MPH ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, AND MACDONALD PASS. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&