TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - A chronic wasting disease (CWD) management hunt starts Saturday for white-tailed deer in the lower Ruby Valley.
The hunt is being held in a portion of hunting district 322 and runs from Dec. 10 to Feb. 15.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says several 2022 licenses can be used for the hunt, and each—including B licenses—will be valid for either-sex whitetail harvest. Valid licenses, which will be available for purchase throughout the hunt, will include:
- General deer license
- 003-00 white-tailed deer B license
- 399-00 white-tailed deer B license
This season, CWD has been found in about 45 percent of hunter-harvested white-tailed deer, including 80-percent prevalence in adult bucks, within the boundaries of the management hunt area.
“Without substantial population reduction, localized CWD prevalence is expected to increase in the coming years,” FWP said.
The management hunt area includes almost exclusively private lands south of Twin Bridges along the Beaverhead and Ruby rivers. A map of the hunt area can be found online here.
The hunt area boundaries are described as follows: beginning at Twin Bridges, then southeasterly along Montana Highway 287 to its intersection with Poppleton Street in Sheridan; then west along Poppleton Street to Silver Springs Road; then southerly along Silver Springs Road to its intersection with Ruby River Drive; then northwesterly along Ruby River Drive to its intersection with Lewis Lane; then westerly along Lewis Lane to its intersection with Davis Lane; then westerly along Davis Lane to its intersection with East Bench Road; then northeasterly along East Bench Road to its intersection with Silver Bow Lane; then westerly along Silver Bow Lane to its intersection with Montana Highway 41; then northeasterly along Montana Highway 41 to its intersection with Montana Highway 287 at Twin Bridges, the point of beginning.
As always, landowner permission is required before hunting on private lands. The relatively small hunt area will limit the number of hunters who can participate. All other 2022 hunting regulations apply, including regulations on carcass disposal. Information on proper carcass disposal can be found on FWP’s website here.
While CWD testing is optional for hunters, samples from hunter-harvested deer are wanted for CWD monitoring. FWP says some participating ranches will require resting as a condition of hunting.
Testing is paid for by FWP and resources can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.