BUTTE - Tuesday, Butte-Silver Bow County asked the public to avoid going on the Kid's Fishing Pond at Skyline Park due to unsafe conditions.
According to a release from the City-County of Butte Silver Bow, the pond has water gaping on the east side where the water is recirculating -- making it easy for someone to fall in. The middle of the pond is 12 to 15 feet deep, according to the release.
The City-County of Butte Silver Bow said there are signs hanging up near the pond warning people to not go on the ice.
Anyone with questions may call (406)497-6535 or (406)497-6408.