BUTTE - There may not be sports or concerts at The Butte Civic Center, but the facility continues to support the community through health services and other socially-distanced events.
A District Court hearing took place last week at the civic center, as the facility provides a large space for socially-distanced gatherings. A graduation and other small groups have taken advantage of the civic center's large size.
"We want to be part of the solution for this COVID situation we're in," said Bill Melvin, general manager at The Butte Civic Center. "And doing contact testing, flu clinics, blood drives, all community driven events, I think that's exactly what the mission of the civic center is..."
There is no plan to slow down according to Melvin, who says the civic plans to hold a flu clinic, a blood drive and a children's Halloween event to support the community. He also says all events at the civic center are approved by The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and follow all guidelines.
Both the civic center and the outdoor parking lot are being utilized. The "OMG I have a job" event will be held on October 23 in the parking lot.
"The interesting part about the flu clinic is that they are drive through," said Melvin. "Our annual bizarre will be this year, we are able to do that with a lot of different stipulations this year."
COVID testing is held every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday form 4-6 p.m. and is available for patients referred by The Health Department.
Upcoming events at The Butte Civic Center:
Vitalant Blood Drive: October 14
Walk-in Flu Clinic: October 15
Drive-thru Flu Clinic: October 27
Trunk Street Halloween Event: October 31