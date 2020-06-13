BUTTE-Good news for history fans in the Mining City, the historic Clark Chateau opened its doors last week for tours after months of being closed due to the coronavirus.
The Clark Chateau is an important part of Butte’s history and was built in 1898 by William Clark as a wedding gift for his son.
Curator of the Clark Chateau Christine Martin says they work to preserve the historic building with grants and renovation projects.
After receiving approval from the health department, they started guided tours back up last week.
Martin says no more than 10 people are allowed in the building including staff and tours are limited to 8 people and masks are required.
Masks can be provided by chateau staff and tours must be booked by appointment, says Martin.
She adds, just in time for reopening, the chateau opened a new historic exhibit on the second floor of the building that explores the history of fly fishing in Southwest Montana.
Martin says they’ve already had a few tours and they’re excited to be open and teaching Butte’s history.
“We missed having the public in the building, a big part of what we do is community outreach and talking to the public and exploring Butte's history, so we're really excited to have people back,” said Martin.
Tours are $7 a person and staff say they’re open for guided tours by appointment Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m..