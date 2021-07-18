SALMON, Idaho - A fire was reported Saturday afternoon that is actively burning in the Dillon District, about 21 miles east of Salmon, Idaho.
A Type 3 Incident Management Team will be taking over the Black Mountain Fire and they are currently mobilizing resources and personnel as they become available.
The communities of Salmon, Horse Prairie, Jackson will likely be seeing a column of smoke from this fire the U.S. Forest Service reported in an update.
As of Sunday afternoon, the fire is 50 acres large and is burning largely in dead and downed timber, with some brush and grass.
Currently, a Type 6 Engine crew is assisting the Dillon District on this fire and other initial attack efforts, which the U.S. Forest Service says comes from New Mexico.
“They traveled up to the B-D to offer support as our Forest works on our project fires (Trail Creek, Alder, and Goose),” the update reads.
A closure order is being worked on for the fire and law enforcement, as well as recreation staff, are traveling to North and South Van Houten Campgrounds, Reservoir Lake Campground and Bloody Dick Cabin in order to give early warning of this closure to campers in those areas.
A closure of the Continental Divide Trail is also anticipated from about two miles north of Lehmi Pass continuously, then resume at Mystic Lake on the Wisdom Ranger District.
District Recreation Program Manager Gail Plovanic is currently reaching out to our recreation partners concerning the anticipated closure area impact according to the update.