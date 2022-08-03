Clover Fire creates smoke plume, but air pollution comes from elsewhere

BUTTE, Mont. -- The trend of clear skies in Southwest Montana cities like Butte and Dillon is starting to sour, as more and more wildfires are reported and air quality begins to degrade. But the fires that are closest to these cities, like the Clover Fire in Madison County, may not be to blame.
The Clover Fire has been burning since July 13, just surpassing 1,000 acres in size recently, with perhaps its most notable actions coming on Sunday and Monday of this week, when plumes of smoke in the area could be seen for miles.
In the following days, the air pollution levels in Butte and Dillon reached their highest marks of the summer.
Based on the similar time frame, it'd be easy to pin the suddenly smoky skies on the Clover Fire. But the truth is likely something different.
"After the plume [went] up, it kind of dissipated," said Clover Fire public information officer Dan DiCamillo. "I don't know how far smoke would carry from that [plume] to where exactly. But I don't believe this fire is putting up that [many] particles in the air."
So, where is the smoke coming from? A trend of winds blowing in from the southwest reveals the answer.
"We're starting to build up a cumulative effect of smoke coming from California, Oregon, and Idaho," DiCamillo said. "So, the smoke you're experiencing is going to be an accumulation of all these fires occurring to our west."
As DiCamillo says, the current conditions in the Clover Fire are actually ideal for keeping a lid on the fire and smoke.
"Temperatures below 75 degrees, relatively humidity of 25% or higher. Those are going to be the types of conditions that don't lend themselves to the fire burning more intensely," DiCamillo said.
As of Wednesday, the Clover Fire remains burning in its containment boundaries, and DiCamillo says there's no reason to believe will change, though it's always a possibility.
Visit the EPA's Wildfire and Smoke Map and InciWeb for air quality and fire updates.
