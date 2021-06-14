BUTTE, Mont. - A man facing deliberate homicide homicide charges is expected to make a court appearance in Butte Monday.

Ronald Roberts, 46, of Salida, Colorado is accused in the death of Carmen Edwards, 38, on Saturday.

The Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said in a release Roberts and Edwards were staying in Butte after arriving there from Colorado about two weeks before this incident.

Roberts is jailed at the Butte-Silver Bow County Detention Center. He is making his court appearance at the Butte Justice Court.

This investigation is ongoing with an autopsy expected to be done at the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.