BUTTE-On July 26, 1990, the American's with Disabilities Act was passed here in the United States, which made it lawful for people with disabilities to have equal access to buildings, restaurants and more.
In Butte, the community is coming together this week to celebrate the anniversary. This year marks 30 years since the ADA was passed and Stodden Park was built to be completely accessible.
Stoden Park is a destination Park for Butte-Silver Bow County and no matter your age or ability, there is something for everyone. The carousel, Ridge Waters Water Park and the playground were all built to be accessible.
"I brought my wheelchair out here and I road that carousel with my wheelchair and that's awesome to have something like that, anyone can come and use it and we have a lot of elderly in Butte," said Alice De Chelley of the Montana Independent Living Project.
She adds, 30 years ago this wasn't an option in Butte. That is why, the ADA Committee for the county says they're taking this week to highlight the progress Butte has made from buildings, to restaurants and Stodden Park.
"This design doesn't even make you think twice about can I or can't I play on this, what am I going to play on next," said ADA Coordinator for Butte-Silver Bow County Todd Hoar.
Hoar says a lot of planning went into Stodden park and now people from across the state come to the park because it is one of the few accessible parks in Montana.
"They made it flow from feature to feature, where kids and adults of all abilities can have the same experience," said Hoar.
The committee is hosting Zoom meetings on their Facebook page throughout the week and all are welcome to join in. Hoar says they have previous trainings and the meeting schedule on their Facebook page.
De Chelley says she hopes other communities in Montana take the time to build accessible parks like Stodden. "When you have a few communities lead on that then I think the other communities will follow suit, I mean if they're going to put in a new playground why not make it accessible from the get-go," said De Chelley.
There will also be a kick off event for the Special Olympics of Montana on Friday at the Copper Canyon Harley-Davidson in Butte. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and law enforcement and vendors will be in attendance to help raise money for the Special Olympics.