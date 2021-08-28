Community Rallies Around Veterans in Butte Days Event

BUTTE, Mont. -- The terms “Butte” and “parade” are basically synonymous. Butte is the parade city, with festivals taking place year-round on St. Patrick’s Day, Independence Day and now Halloween as well. But the First Annual Butte Days wasn't just any ordinary parade.
This festival, put on by the nonprofit organization All Veterans Count, served as a celebration of the people and culture of the Mining City. It’s also meant to celebrate Montana veterans, with fundraising opportunities to help vets live more comfortable lives post-service, as Montana veterans are among the most susceptible to poverty and suicide of any state in the country. That fundraising came in the form of silent auctions, raffles, and, of course, the big parade.
“I was really tickled with as many people that participated in [the parade],” said Norma Duffy, a DJ for KBMF 102.5 and an Army veteran. “I think that’s a great way to start something out when everybody jumps in. I look forward to seeing this come every year.”
Even in its first year of existence, Butte Days was popular enough to attract out-of-staters to the Treasure State for the first time.
“This is our first time ever in Montana, and we know it’s so beautiful and the people are so friendly,” said Willow Spicer, who, along with her friend Chelsea Norris, came all the way from California to the festival. “We really just wanted to experience all of nature’s bounties and the wonderful diversity of people, which is demonstrated here at Butte Days.”
The parade began at noon on Saturday on Harrison Street and was followed by a car show at 1 p.m. As for other events, the Drunk’n Miner Saloon hosted a comedy night on Friday and a drag queen show late Saturday.
As the name "First Annual Butte Days” implies, AVC plans on holding this event every year. If you want to learn more about AVC or find out how you can get involved, you can check out their Facebook page or view upcoming events at drunkminer.com.