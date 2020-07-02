BUTTE-Good news for golf lovers in the Mining City, construction is underway on a new multi-million dollar clubhouse at the Highland View Golf Course at Stodden Park.
Construction crews broke ground on the $4.5 million clubhouse three weeks ago. The clubhouse funding was all donated by the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and Montana Resources to better Butte.
The new year round facility will be 5,500 square feet with two simulators, a new pro shop and a cafe and bar.
The old clubhouse which was built decades ago will be used as storage for golf carts.
Construction crews have already poured the base and walls and next week, they plan to pour the foundation.
Golf Pro. at Highland View Golf Course Mark Fisher says this upgrade will make Stodden Park a true destination for Butte and all of Montana.
"I am ecstatic, because you know what they're putting back into Butte and of all the money they've donated for Stodden Park, this will definitely be the cherry on the top for the true ultimate park in Montana," said Fisher.
He adds the money will also be used to get new tee-boxes and revamp the irrigation system at the course.
Fisher says they hope to have the clubhouse complete and open for business in December.