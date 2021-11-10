Convenience store-hosted job fair brings Butte employers, job-seekers together

BUTTE, Mont. -- It's no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult anywhere in the country to get a job. But hiring opportunities are out there, especially for the folks in the Mining City.
Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., 26 different businesses from the Butte area got the chance to meet with a number of prospective employees at the job fair in the Butte Plaza Mall, an effort by the local convenience store chain Thriftway Super Stops to raise employment within the community.
Thriftway Super Stops got the idea for hosting a job fair when they held a single-day hiring event back in October--one that was wildly successful.
"We did a hiring event in our parking lot about a month ago, just as a last-ditch effort to try to find employees to fill positions in our convenience stores," said Marilyn Malyevac, the human resources manager for Thriftway Super Stops and Sutey Oil Co. "We did interviews and hiring on the spot, and we filled nine positions in one day."
Following the positive response, Thriftway saw an opportunity to promote not just their own business but a number of local companies looking to fill open positions--and to help provide opportunities for job-seekers in Butte who have had trouble finding employment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's something they want to make a priority going forward.
"People are looking for jobs, but not everyone knows where to go to get them," Malyevac said. "This will make it easier for them to come to one place and find all of the different companies in Butte that are hiring at one time."
All in all, over 75 different job-seekers showed up on Wednesday afternoon, and as Malyevac said, the response from employers was overwhelmingly positive, many of them already asking for a follow-up event in the future.
Thriftway is planning on making these job fairs a recurring event, and Malyevac is hopeful that Thriftway can host them regularly--at least one every six months.